Fans Take a Dig at Dhoni After Gaikwad’s ‘Sparky’ Knock vs RCB
Fans taunt Dhoni who said that he doesn’t see the spark in youngsters to break into the playing XI.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at last, ended their losing spree to defeat their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in match 44 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 25 October.
The CSK, who are almost out of the playoffs race, are giving chances to youngsters in the Playing XI. After Ruturaj Gaikwad and N. Jagadeesan, they brought Monu Kumar in the side.
Ruturaj, who was playing his fourth match for CSK this season, smashed an unbeaten 65 runs off 51 balls to take the team to victory. Opening the innings in place of Shane Watson, the 22 year old hit 3 sixes and 4 fours.
His gutsy knock ensured that CSK doesn't repeat the same mistakes that they did in earlier games. Fans were quick to heap praise on the youngster and begin to taunt Dhoni who said that he doesn't see the spark in youngsters to break into the Playing XI.
"Also there were few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them," said Dhoni after the 7-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Here are the reactions:
