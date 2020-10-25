Fans Take a Dig at Dhoni After Gaikwad’s ‘Sparky’ Knock vs RCB

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at last, ended their losing spree to defeat their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets in match 44 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 25 October.

The CSK, who are almost out of the playoffs race, are giving chances to youngsters in the Playing XI. After Ruturaj Gaikwad and N. Jagadeesan, they brought Monu Kumar in the side.

Ruturaj, who was playing his fourth match for CSK this season, smashed an unbeaten 65 runs off 51 balls to take the team to victory. Opening the innings in place of Shane Watson, the 22 year old hit 3 sixes and 4 fours.