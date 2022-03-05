MCG Stand to be Named After Warne; Fans Leave Meat Pies, Beer Cans at His Statue
The Victorian government has also offered a state funeral for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG) Great Southern Stand will be renamed after legendary spinner Shane Warne who passed away following a suspected heart-attack in Thailand on Friday. He was 52.
According to cricket.com.au, the Victorian government has also offered a state funeral for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
Images on social media show fans leaving flowers and tokens at Warne's statue in front of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a few even leaving cans and bottles of beer, cigarette boxes and a meat pie.
James Erskine, Warne's manager, confirmed on Fox Cricket that one his friends performed CPR on Warne after finding the former cricketer unresponsive in his bed. He was taken to the Thai International Hospital in Koh Samui, Thailand but could not be revived, the report said.
Warne played a total of 145 Tests in his decade-and-a-half-long cricketing career, snaring 708 wickets. He was also a dependable lower-order batter, with a highest Test score of 99.
Meanwhile, Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has said that Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials had been in touch with those travelling with Warne and will reach Koh Samui later on Saturday.
"DFAT is working with Thai authorities to confirm arrangements following his passing, assist with his repatriation and provide other assistance on the ground," Payne was quoted as saying in the report.
(With inputs from IANS)
