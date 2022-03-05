Shane Warne - The Player of the Gentleman's Game

You could try and hate him, some even said they loathed him, but they all just kept coming back for more of him. His cricketing achievements would have been plastered everywhere possible by the time you read this, and it is no exaggeration that Shane Warne changed the face of cricket as we know it. His rivalry with Sachin, the ball of the century, and his partnership with Healey are just a few of his exploits, that will forever be remembered as the greatest in cricketing history.

Warne was a genius; he was an enigma. Every kid wanted to be him, and every man wanted to be friends with him. Larger than the game, larger than life itself, his passing will leave a void that cannot possibly be filled, and the sport will always be poorer for it.

2022 was the year that ‘Shane’ the documentary was released. It was supposed to be a celebration of the greatest bowler of all time and his life’s journey so far. The fact that we will all watch it as a tribute to the man is probably the greatest flipper he ever pulled out of the hat.

RIP Shane.