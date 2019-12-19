IPL Auction 2020: Hetmyer Breaks Into a Jig as Delhi Pay 7.75 Cr

Shimron Hetmyer can be seen dancing in a video posted on twitter by Delhi Capitals as they bought him for whooping 7.75 Crore in the 2020 IPL Auction in Kolkata on Thursday, 19 December.

Rajasthan Royals opened the bid at Rs 50 lakh. KKR entered the fray as the two teams took the bid past the crore mark. Delhi again raised their paddle at Rs 1.70 crore after which KKR bowed out. Delhi and Rajasthan took the bid past Rs 5 crore.

Finally it was Delhi Capitals who bagged the big-hitting Windies batsman for Rs 7.75 crore. With the inclusion of Hetmyer, Delhi is looking a tough side to beat.

Delhi Capitals on their official twitter handle posted a video in which the West Indian can be seen dancing on a table.