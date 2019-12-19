IPL Auction 2020: Big Players Who Have Gone Unsold

The auction for the 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway in Kolkata, and franchises are involved in a bidding war for their favorite players, but there are some big names that have gone unsold.

In the first round, Indian team players Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari – both with a base price of Rs 50 lakh – went unsold.

Both Pujara and Vihari represent India in the Test format and not in white-ball cricket, which is probably why they failed to find any takers in the IPL auction. T20 demands aggressive and attacking cricket, which is not Pujara and Vihari’s natural style.

Read on to know the other big names who failed to invite any bids and went unsold at the 2020 IPL auction: