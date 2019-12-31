Steyn Hits Back at Indian Fan for Mocking SA’s Victory Over Eng

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has given a fitting reply to an Indian fan, who tried to mock South Africa's 107-run victory over England recently by terming it as a mere home win.

The Proteas won the Centurion Test against England to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, following which Steyn congratulated his side for their fantastic win.

Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate skipper Faf du Plessis and newly-appointed coach Mark Boucher for the victory.

He wrote, "Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas."