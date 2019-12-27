BBL: Dale Steyn’s Super Comeback After Dreadful First Over

South African Pacer Dale Steyn made a great comeback after getting smashed for 20 runs in five balls during his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Stars against Adelaide Strikers on Friday, 27 December.

Steyn took part in his first game for the club at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium after missing the opening two games of the meet due to a side strain he arrived with, having injured himself playing in South Africa's domestic T20 competition.

Steyn started his BBL career with a dot ball but was smashed all over the ground in the next four balls by Jake Weatherald. His second and third delivery of the over went for back to back sixes which was followed by back to back fours.