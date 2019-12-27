BBL: Dale Steyn’s Super Comeback After Dreadful First Over
South African Pacer Dale Steyn made a great comeback after getting smashed for 20 runs in five balls during his Big Bash League debut for Melbourne Stars against Adelaide Strikers on Friday, 27 December.
Steyn took part in his first game for the club at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium after missing the opening two games of the meet due to a side strain he arrived with, having injured himself playing in South Africa's domestic T20 competition.
Steyn started his BBL career with a dot ball but was smashed all over the ground in the next four balls by Jake Weatherald. His second and third delivery of the over went for back to back sixes which was followed by back to back fours.
But Steyn turned the tides in his favour on the last ball of the over by dismissing Jake. The Adelaide batsman tried clearing the fence once more but ended up handing an easy catch to Glenn Maxwell on the boundary.
Watch Dale Steyn’s First over in BBL.
The right-arm pacer went for 29 runs in his three overs. He played in place of Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf. The Stars put up 174/4 on the board in 20 overs riding Jonathan Wells' 68 not out and Alex Carey's run-a-ball 45.
The right arm pacer was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
(With Inputs From IANS)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)