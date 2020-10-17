Birthday Wishes Pour in as Spin Legend Anil Kumble Turns 50 Today

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble as the former India captain and coach turned 50 on Saturday.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day," tweeted Kohli.

Both Kohli and Kumble had worked together as a captain-coach combine with the India team before the two had to part ways following acrimony ahead of the ODI series in West Indies in 2017 and immediately after the Champions Trophy where India lost the final to Pakistan.