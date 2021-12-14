Ahead of Christmas, Real Betis Fans Donate Gifts for Underprivileged Kids

Real Betis’ final home game of the year saw an annual toy drive as fans threw thousands of stuffed toys on to the pitch as part of a charitable effort to help underprivileged children ahead of Christmas.

The Spanish Club thanked all its fans and volunteers for their contribution and tweeted," A great win yesterday, but the most important picture is this one. The fans brought thousands of toys for children in need so everyone gets a present in these special weeks. Thank you, Béticos! And special thanks to our volunteers! You are the best!"