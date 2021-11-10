PSG Footballer Aminata Diallo Arrested After Attack on Teammate

The club also added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts. "The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," PSG said.



According to French media reports, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked after an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate. Hamraoui was allegedly dragged out of her car by two masked persons, and hit on her legs.