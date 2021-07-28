Simone Biles: An Olympic Champion, And More Importantly a Trendsetter

Support From Another Olympic Legend

While support poured in from all corners for the gymnast, there was another American Olympic star present in Tokyo, who could understand exactly where Biles' decision was coming from.

"It broke my heart," Phelps said of Biles' shocking announcement. He hoped that the decision will have a lasting impact beyond the Olympic Games.

"I hope this is an opportunity for us to jump on board and to even blow this mental health thing even more wide open. It is so much bigger than we can ever imagine," he said.

Phelps, who had been the face of the Olympics when he participated, understood where Biles was coming from and felt like she was carrying the "weight of the world" on her shoulders.

“It’s a tough situation. ... I hope this is an eye-opening experience,” said Phelps.

Biles was one of the best athletes, if not the best one, at the 2016 Rio Olympics as she won 4 golds as an Olympic debutant. There were expectations to win another 4 at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which could have overburdened her and rightly so.

Phelps also shared how his own experience when the high expectations on him weighed heavy at a time he also found it hard to ask for help.

“We’re human beings. Nobody is perfect. It’s OK to not be OK. It’s OK to go through ups and downs and emotional rollercoasters. The biggest thing is, we all need to ask for help when we go through those times. ... It was hard for me to ask for help,” the former swimmer added.