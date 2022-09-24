ADVERTISEMENT

'A Perfect Journey': Federer Signs Off After Playing Final Game, Alongside Nadal

The doubles match in the Laver Cup on Friday marked the end of a 24-year-long Tennis career for Roger Federer.

The Quint
Published
Sports
2 min read
'A Perfect Journey': Federer Signs Off After Playing Final Game, Alongside Nadal
i

After losing the doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Firday, 23 September, an emotional Roger Federer bid farewell to his long and glorious tennis career.

Federer had teamed up with his long time rival Rafael Nadal for his final match playing for team Europe against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

The duo lost with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9, but the focus of the occasion was on tennis star's farewell.

In a career spanning 24 years, the Swiss tennis star brought in 20 grand slams to his name.

Also Read

Roger Federer Reminds the Crescendo of Tennis’ Golden Age Is Coming to a Close

Roger Federer Reminds the Crescendo of Tennis’ Golden Age Is Coming to a Close
ADVERTISEMENT

An Emotional Farewell

When the match ended, marking the end of his career as a professional tennis player, Federer was seen hugging Nadal, and members of the rival team. He thanked the audience and returned their applause.

Emotions ran high as a Federer started crying even as the crowd continued to applaud and cheer for him. Nadal was seen tearing up too.

"It's been a perfect journey," Federer said after the match. "I would do it all over again."

"I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."
Roger Federer after his final match in the Laver Cup

He went on to thank his wife, who joined him on the court post-match with his four kids and his parents.

Thanking his wife, Federer added, "She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing – thank you."

Roger Federer had been recovering from injuries that forced him to take the sidelines for over a year now.

Just last week Federer made the announcement that the doubles match in the three-day Laver Cup event would be his final match before retirement.

Also Read

Reminiscing the Remarkable Career of Roger Federer Through His 10 Greatest Wins

Reminiscing the Remarkable Career of Roger Federer Through His 10 Greatest Wins

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  roger federer   Rafael Nadal   Tennis 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×