'A Perfect Journey': Federer Signs Off After Playing Final Game, Alongside Nadal

After losing the doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Firday, 23 September, an emotional Roger Federer bid farewell to his long and glorious tennis career.

Federer had teamed up with his long time rival Rafael Nadal for his final match playing for team Europe against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

The duo lost with a score of 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9, but the focus of the occasion was on tennis star's farewell.

In a career spanning 24 years, the Swiss tennis star brought in 20 grand slams to his name.