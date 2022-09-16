Roger Federer Reminds the Crescendo of Tennis’ Golden Age Is Coming to a Close

The youngest of the Big Three and the one who has the best chance to finish with the most Grand Slams in men’s tennis, it is quite ironic now that Djokovic’s fate depends on how the pandemic, at its fag end, rolls out and whether countries are in a position to change their vaccine policies and allow him to compete in the first place.

For over two decades, the world of tennis sparkled and shone as the rich quartet of stars brought in people by the thousands to seats in the stadiums and millions of eyeballs to television sets, DVRs, and eventually, live-streaming networks. With distinctive playing styles and very different personalities, there was something for every fan to consume.

For grace and elegance, Federer. For power and precision, Nadal. For determination and comebacks, Djokovic. And for dismantling traditions and breaking down stereotypes, Williams.

As they enthralled from courts of grass and clay, to hard and blue, and across countries and continents, tennis grew in their golden glow and the unalterable hierarchy of players defined an unmistakable and extremely remarkable Golden Age in the 21st century.

“I wish this day would never come,” said Nadal to Federer and Frodo to Gandalf the Grey. With the final notes of the Golden Age now in procession as the symphony longs to a quiet close after a resplendent crescendo, the answer lies in Gandalf’s wise words, “So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.”

If this is the end of the big Four in Tennis and the Golden Age they ushered, then it has been the joy of a lifetime.