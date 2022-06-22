Rani Rampal Left Out of World Cup Squad, Savita Punia to Captain India

Rani Rampal, the mainstay of the Indian women's hockey team, has been left out of India's 18-member FIH World Cup squad as she is yet to recover from her hamstring injury.

Despite making a comeback in the ongoing Pro League in the Netherlands, the ace striker hasn't regained full fitness.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Hockey India named goalkeeper Savita Punia as the leader, with Deep Grace Ekka as the vice-captain.