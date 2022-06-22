After CWG Snub, High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Turns to Court

Indian high-jumper Tejaswin Shankar has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court, following his exclusion from the athletics squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Despite Shankar being the sole high jumper to fulfill the Indian qualification benchmark of 2.27m, that he achieved at the NCAA 2022 Men's High Jump event in the US, the Athletics Federation of India refused to let him be a part of this year's CWG contingent.

Earlier, the AFI president had stated in a press conference that Tejaswin missed the National Inter-State competition, the Indian qualification event, without asking for exemption from the governing body. They also mentioned his failure to get a No Objection Certificate before competing in the USA.