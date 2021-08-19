Pray for Peaceful and Developed Afghanistan: Rashid Khan

In light of the Taliban group's actions, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, who had earlier appealed to world leaders for peace, shared another message on Twitter.

In the tweet he wrote, "Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices. We hope and pray for the peaceful , developed and United nation INSHALLAH #happyindependenceday".

He also shared a picture of him kissing the flag of Afghanistan and a flag drawn on his face while he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League. Rashid plays for Barbados Tridents and this year he is likely to miss the tournament.

Rashid and the Afghanistan cricket team are expected to be part of the T20 World Cup in October-November in UAE and Oman. The country's Tokyo Paralympic campaign though could not take off as the athletes could not leave on time due to the ongoing situation.