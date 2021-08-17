As Taliban Take Over, Afghanistan's Athletes See Their Dreams Squashed

One of the biggest impacts in women’s football in Afghanistan has been that of Khalida Popal, who is currently in Denmark. She had to flee Afghanistan to seek asylum in Denmark in 2016 after she received threats.

In light or darkness, off the travesty that has befallen her country, Popal has asked women footballers to do all they can to hide.

“I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take down photos, escape and hide themselves,” Popal was quoted as saying by AP.

“It breaks my heart because all these years we have worked to raise the visibility of women and now I’m telling my women in Afghanistan to shut up and disappear. Their lives are in danger.”

Popal had fled when the Taliban captured Afghanistan in 1996 and returned as a teenager, becoming a crucial part of the women’s football structure.

Popal was part of the country’s first women’s team in 2007 but stopped playing four years later.

“My generation had the hope of building the country, developing the situation for the next generation of women and men in the country,” she said. “So, I started with other young women, using football as a tool to empower women and girls. We felt so proud of wearing the jersey,” Popal said. “It was the most beautiful, best feeling ever.”

“It was very painful to see the government surrender. Women lost hope,” Popal said.

And while the women footballers look for safety, members of the Afghanistan FA fear the backlash of the Taliban for promoting women’s football.