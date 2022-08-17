India’s Praggnanandhaa, World No 1 Carlsen Share Lead in FTX Crypto Cup

World champion Carlsen recovered from a shock loss against Niemann to march into Round 3 of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour round-robin. Carlsen's day started badly as he was blown away by Niemann, the lowest rated player in the tournament.

Niemann, coming off a 3-0 loss on Monday, was super-smooth with the black pieces. The killer move was 35... Be4, which wreaked havoc in Carlsen's defence and ended Niemann's tilt.

In his post-game comment, Niemann summarised his win by simply saying, "Chess speaks for itself."

But Game 2 saw the world No 1 hit back in ruthless style to level the score at 1-1. Then in the third game, Carlsen sprung another opening surprise with the dubious 1. a3, played for the first time on the Tour, before moving into a more orthodox queen's pawn opening.

The Norwegian has previously played 1. e3 and 1. f3 -- all highly unorthodox moves.