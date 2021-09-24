Pakistan's Current Political Stance Could Impact All Their Sports

'Sport and Politics should never be mixed' (religion and politics being the other) sounds good on paper, but this is never the case.

When the prime minister of a country, who also happens to be a former Cricket World Cup-winning captain, equates the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to 'breaking the shackles of slavery' (in an obvious reference to the United States' invasion of the country in 2001 and subsequent stay for the next 20 years); when he asks the world to give the Taliban more time, to engage with the insurgent group, doubts and fear were and are bound to creep in among all the countries of the world, especially those who are (maybe, now were), scheduled to visit the country.

When an ex-cricketer, known for his blind but entertaining batting, being nothing short of a superstar in his home country of Pakistan, says, "Taliban seem to be positive this time around as they are allowing women to work, including politics" (which, by the way, has not happened so far) and that they love and support cricket, eyebrows all around the world are bound to rise.