Hope New Zealand Pullout Won't Have Lasting Impact in Pakistan: Kane Williamson

The 31-year-old right-handed batsman, who is leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, added that the decision to pull out was not players' alone and rested with the government.



"You want to be playing the game in all countries. It is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan. It was really exciting to see the series go back there and I know our team was looking forward to it. Players' safety is paramount and when you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players' heads," Williamson said further.



"I don't know the details [of pullout]. It was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame. Cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and so well supported. There is so much passion there and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and playing the whole series. But I am not sure of the details since I am in Dubai for the IPL. I will find out a bit more about it over the next few days," Williamson added.

New Zealand changed their mind about the tour just before the first ODI was to start at Rawalpindi against Pakistan after being alerted to a security threat.