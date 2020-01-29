‘Hard to Keep Going’: Injured Kevin Durant Mourns for Kobe Bryant

Injured NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets says it's "hard to keep going right now" as he mourns the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died on Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, sending devastated NBA players and fans into grieving the loss of one of the game's most iconic superstars.

"It's hard to keep going right now. But as a basketball community, as a world as a whole, I know we're all just mourning and sticking together when it comes to this," Durant said.

Durant, who was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the Golden State Warriors in their 2017 and 2018 championship runs, suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in last year's NBA Finals for the Warriors and, after leaving for the Nets in the off-season, will miss the entire 2019-20 campaign while recovering.