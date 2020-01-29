Watch: AC Milan Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at San Siro Match

AC Milan and its fans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with lights and applause before and during Tuesday's Italian Cup game against Torino at the San Siro stadium.

Bryant, who grew up in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13, was a devout Milan fan. The 18-time NBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers died on Sunday, 26 January with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

As Milan and Torino warmed up before the game, the words “Legends Never Die” and “SempreKobe” - a play on the “SempreMilan,” or “AlwaysMilan,” hashtag often used by the club - were displayed on the advertising boards around the San Siro while images of Bryant were shown on the giant screen.