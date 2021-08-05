Fate, Planning & a Bit of Luck – How Stars Aligned for India's Hockey Bronze

It is a story that we all will want to tell our grandchildren. But it is a story that we are hoping will inspire India to invest more in Olympic sports.

The highly emotional bronze medal that the men’s hockey team won with a 5-4 win against Germany in Tokyo on Thursday is a huge statement not only for the ball-and-stick game but for all Olympic sport in India.

It was heartening to watch an Indian team overturn a two-goal margin and come up trumps. Most fans had their hearts in their mouths when India conceded a penalty corner in the final minute and it is a good wager that many thought about the instances from the past when India would lose from the threshold of victory.