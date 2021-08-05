India Win Olympic Medal in Hockey After 41 years - Big Stars of Campaign

The senior most player in the squad, Sreejesh stood tall in the face of the toughest attacks and marshalled the defence brilliantly from under the sticks. And he rightfully sat atop the goal post after the Bronze medal playoff in celebration.

The goalkeeper, who plays the role of an older brother, pulled off some jaw dropping saves, especially a double save against Great Britain in the quarters, which has helped keep things solid in the back, allowing the attackers to give it their all in the front third.

Even though the 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Australia left Sreejesh extremely disappointed, he bounced back after that, standing tall against rasping drives from PCs and cutting out angles from slick moves and giving India an excellent cushion to fall back on.

Just like in the Q/F, India’s Bronze medal match win is as much down to the veteran keeper as the attackers who scored 5 goals. And when it wasn’t him pulling off saves, the team could always hear him calling out instructions from his vantage point.