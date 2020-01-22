We Are Expecting Good Results in 2024, 2028 Olympics: SAI DG

Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general Sandip Pradhan on Wednesday, 22 January said they are "expecting good results" from the country's athletes at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The top official said the Khelo India talent development scheme has helped.

"With the advent of the Khelo India scheme, we are expecting good results in 2024 and 2028 Olympics. We have declared 20 centres as national centre of excellence in India," Pradhan said.

"The athletes, who perform well at the Khelo India Youth Games, will be given admission in the centres which have been declared as national centre of excellence," he added.