PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra, Virender Sehwag Praise Shooters Manish & Singhraj

Bindra, winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games gold in 10m air rifle, tweeted after the success of Narwal and Singhraj, "The greatest gift we as a nation can give to our Paralympic Team and champions is to use this moment as a way to make the disabled population in our country more inclusive. That would be amazing impact leveraging on the power of sport!"



In another tweet, Bindra said, "1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para."