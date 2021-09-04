Avani Lekhara: Wasn't Satisfied With My Gold Only, Wanted to Shoot Better

She revealed that her plan was to do well in the standing positions of the final. "My standing is stronger than other two positions. The plan was to give my best in standing. I just concentrated on myself and gave my full focus in standing position. Then it went like that.

"From the starting it was not that good because that's what finals do to you, you become nervous. I had never won a medal in 3P. This is my first international medal in 3P. So, I was more nervous. But I just kept my focus on the shots, like the last match when I was focusing on one shot at a time. And it just happened," explained Avani.

With her last event of the Paralympics, mixed 50m rifle prone event scheduled for Sunday, Avani is now fully concentrated on giving her best. "I just want to give my 100% and focus on the next event. I don't want to keep this in my heart that I wish I had done better if there was more time. All the celebrations right now can be kept aside as I am focusing on the next match."