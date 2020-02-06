‘Olympics Will Go Ahead’: Tokyo Organisers Slam Virus Rumours

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers on Thursday, 6 February said the Games would "go ahead as planned", slamming misinformation over the new coronavirus for triggering panic.

Chief executive officer Toshiro Muto revealed that organisers have set up a task force to combat the fast-spreading disease that has killed over 560 people and infected at least 28,000 - the vast majority in mainland China - but promised that the Games would be not derailed.

"The Olympics will go ahead as planned," he told reporters after a Paralympic project review.