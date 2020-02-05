Tokyo Olympic Boss ‘Extremely Worried’ About Deadly Coronavirus

The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted on Wednesday, 5 February that organisers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the deadly new coronavirus on this summer's Games.

Toshiro Muto said he hoped the outbreak in China would be quickly contained to restore confidence in the run-up to the Olympics.

"We are extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games," he said before a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).