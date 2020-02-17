Kambala Jockey Srinivas Gowda Refuses to Undergo Trials at SAI

Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who has created a social media storm after his record-setting performance in a traditional buffalo race, has refused to undergo trials to be conducted at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Gowda has drawn comparisons with Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt after video clips of him running a distance of 100 meters in just 9.55 seconds evoked social media frenzy, prompting sports minister Kiren Rijiju to ask top coaches of SAI to conduct trials.