Fastest Kambala Jockey or Indian Usain Bolt? A Look at the Facts

Srinivasa Gowda of Moodabidri recently set a new record as the fastest in the history of Kambala jockey, a traditional sport of the coastal region involving buffalo racing.

The 28-year-old took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145 metres during the race at Aikala village. This can be equated to completing 100 metres in 9.55 seconds which is faster than the 100m world record held by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt (9.58 seconds).

Video of the race went viral on social media and also caught the attention of the Indian sports minister Karen Rijiju.

“I’ll call Karnataka’s Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted soon after.