Can Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Land an Olympic Medal at Tokyo 2020?

Ever since he hogged the limelight by smashing the world junior record in javelin in 2016, there was an obvious buzz in the air about the potential Neeraj Chopra carries with himself, to bag an Olympic gold for India.

His personal best would have indeed won India a medal at the 2016 Olympics – a bronze – but unfortunately, Chopra’s stellar show came just a couple of weeks after the qualification cut-off date for the Rio Games.