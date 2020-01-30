Patiala to Potchefstroom via Mumbai: Neeraj Chopra’s Road to Tokyo

In October 2019, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's participation at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi with a flourish.

"Back in business, everyones super star, the one and only Neeraj Chopra is all set to take the field at the 59th National Open Senior Athletics Championships," it said on its social media handles.

Less than 24 hours later, it emerged that Neeraj had pulled out of the meet, with his team deciding that he is not ready to return to action yet.

Neeraj had been out since November 2018, the year which cemented him as one of the prospects to win a medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics thanks largely to his gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, the latter with a national record throw of 88.06 metres.