A Solo Trip to The Olympic Capital – Lausanne, Switzerland

If you asked me a year ago about my views and plans to visit Switzerland, I would have simply answered saying “of course it’s on my list to visit for a vacation”. I probably would have never answered with “seeing Youth Winter Olympics in the Olympic capital itself”.

Bags packed, breakfast to go and my pick-up waiting downstairs - As I get ready to board my flight back from Geneva, I can’t help but look back at the past week as one of the most action-packed, thrilling and full of learning adventure.

I was in Lausanne, Switzerland to attend the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games as part of an official visit. And if visiting an exotic European location to witness future Olympic stars and starlets make their mark wasn’t enough, the sheer opportunity it bought for me as an experience and professional learning ensured my excitement levels were at an all-time high.