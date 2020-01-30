Indian Shooters Can Win Medals at Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

India's young shooters have a "realistic" chance of succeeding at Tokyo Olympics, says Abhinav Bindra, who is "tired" of being the country's only individual gold-medallist at the Games.

The number of Olympic quotas stands at a record 15 after a highly successful 2019 that saw Indian shooters top all the Rifle-Pistol World Cups and the season-ending World Cup Finals. This was after they drew a blank at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"The depth of talent in our country and the support has increased tremendously. A lot of the athletes are going to be 16, 17-year-olds when they make their Olympic debut and they have a realistic shot at winning medals at the Games, which says something," Bindra told the 'Olympic Channel'.