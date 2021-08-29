National Sports Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes

National Sports Day is celebrated every year in India on 29 August. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand was a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey. He played a very significant role in helping India complete their first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals with victories at the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Summer Olympics.

Dhyan Chand, who was completely dedicated to his craft, started his hockey career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. According to the official website of Olympics, he used to practice his hockey in the night under the moonlight, after completing his regimental duties in the day. Therefore, he got the name Dhyan 'Chand'.