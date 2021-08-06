Khel Ratna, India's Highest Sporting Honour, Named After Major Dhyan Chand
The award was named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi but will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Award, PM tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 6 August, that the Khel Ratna award would be named after Major Dhyan Chand. Earlier, the award was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The award comprises a medallion, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.
Major Dhyan Chand was one of India's greatest sportspersons of all time. He was a vital cog of the Indian hockey team that won three consecutive gold medals at the Olympic Games, from 1928 to 1936. He scored over 400 goals in his career.
The Khel Ratna award was instituted in 1991-92. Several notable sportspersons like Viswanathan Anand, Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, and Leander Paes have been honoured with the award.
The Indian men's hockey team as well as the women's hockey team were impressive at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The men's team won the bronze medal while the women's team finished fourth.
