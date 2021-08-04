'Win Medal and Then Get Infra', Twitterati on New Road in Lovlina's Village
Netizens criticised the authorities after the village was given attention only after Lovlina won the bronze medal.
Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight category after losing the semi-final bout against Busenaz Surmeneli. The Indian boxer was the lone medallist for the country in Boxing.
Until Lovlina won the medal, her village Baro Mukhia, lacked basic infrastructure like roads, water supply, and an internet connection. Her performance in Tokyo, brought her village into the limelight and the 3.5 km kuccha road to Lovlina’s house has been repaired. According to the local citizens, new electricity wire are being laid and development work has started.
Netizens criticised the authrorites for neglecting the village as photos of the construction of roads were shared on social media.
