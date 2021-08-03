Navika Kumar Credits Anurag Thakur for India’s Win at Olympics, Twitter Reacts
"Right after you came, it's like there is a shower of medals," Navika Kumar told Anurag Thakur.
Times Now journalist and editor Navika Kumar recently interviewed Minister of Sports and BJP MP Anurag Thakur. A clip from the interview shows Kumar talking to Thakur and crediting him for India's win at the Tokyo Olympics.
"Right after you came, it's like there is a shower of medals. First, it started with Mirabai Chanu, then PV Sindhu got us a medal and even the hockey team is performing well," Navika said in Hindi.
Users on Twitter can't help but point out that India's success at the Olympics can be credited to the athletes themselves and not Thakur because he is the minister of sports. Netizens still took the whole incident as a joke and poked fun at how credit was conveniently given to someone else and not the athletes that deserved it.
Here is how they reacted:
