Indian teen chess prodigy, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa might have lost the final of the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup to world number 1 Magnus Carlsen, but made his nation proud by becoming the youngest runner-up of the tournament.

The exemplary performance earned Praggnanandhaa a sum of $80,000 (approximately Rs 66,11,800), while Magnus took away $110K (approximately Rs 90,91,225) for claiming the title.