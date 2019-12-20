Base Price to IPL Salary: Which Players Saw the Biggest Jump?

The mystery spinner, who was sold as the joint-costliest player at last season’s IPL auction, will be in the KKR dugout this season after the two-time champions bought him for 13.34 times his base price. Varun Chakravarthy plays for Tamil Nadu in the domestic competitions and with skipper Dinesh Karthik also leading KKR, the desperation to bag his signature was evident. While he has played just one first-class game, in nine List A matches so far, Chakravarthy has 22 wickets to show for it. He got a game in the IPL last season too, where he picked up a wicket to return figures of 1/35.