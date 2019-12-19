IPL Auction: Uncapped Indian Youngsters Turn Crorepatis
Like every auction this time to budding cricketers raked in big sum of money at the 2020 IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.
Leading the way for the young brigade was the wonder kid from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal. He attracted a bid of Rs 2.4 crore. Not far behind was the current captain of the Indian U-19 squad - Priyam Garg - who also started off a bidding war between Punjab and Hyderabad.
Here’s a look at the young Indian cricketers who made the right noise at the auction table in Kolkata:
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
As expected, there was a fierce bidding war to acquire the services of the Mumbai batsman. Kolkata, Mumbai, Punjab tried their best, but it was Rajasthan who swooped him for Rs 2.40 crore.
Before the auction, Yashasvi was one of the favourites to attract big bids, courtesy his hitting prowess. Recently, he was also the youngest batsman to score a double century in first-class cricket in the Vijay Hazare trophy.
In the competition he smashed 25 sixes in six games which explains bidding war he attracted at the auction table in Kolkata on Thursday.
Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab)
The leg-spinner from Rajasthan got ten times of his base price as Kings XI Punjab lapped him up for Rs 2 crore.
Decent with the bat lower down the order, Ravi is known for his googly and has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 4.37 in the youth ODIs.
Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
The captain of the Indian U-19 side, which will be participating in the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as expected made the right noises at the auction table.
On Thursday, several teams had joined in the bidding war for the youngster, but Sunrisers Hyderabad got him on board for Rs 1.9 crore.
Garg, had a stellar debut season for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy scoring 814 runs in the domestic competition last year. He had also scored a fine half-century in the Duleep Trophy representing India Green.
In 12 first-class matches so far, Garg has 867 runs under his belt with two hundreds and two half-centuries to his name. He also has an impressive T20 record having scored 227 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 132.74 so far.
Virat Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Rewarded for a great show in the domestic circuit, the Jharkhand batsman started a bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad before the Hyderabad outfit picked him up for Rs 1.9 crore.
In the ongoing season – Virat, living upto his namesake, scored 335 runs in the seven matches in the Vijay Hazare at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 100.60.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Virat Also accounted for 343 runs in the 10 matches.
