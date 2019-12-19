IPL Auction: Uncapped Indian Youngsters Turn Crorepatis

Like every auction this time to budding cricketers raked in big sum of money at the 2020 IPL auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Leading the way for the young brigade was the wonder kid from Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal. He attracted a bid of Rs 2.4 crore. Not far behind was the current captain of the Indian U-19 squad - Priyam Garg - who also started off a bidding war between Punjab and Hyderabad.

Here’s a look at the young Indian cricketers who made the right noise at the auction table in Kolkata: