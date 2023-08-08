India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

When will IND vs PAK Hockey Match Of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played? The IND vs PAK Hockey match will be played on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

Where will the IND vs PAK Hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played? IND vs PAK match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

At what time will the IND vs PAK match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 begin? IND vs PAK Hockey Asian Champions Trophy match will begin at 08:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live telecast of IND vs PAK Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in India? India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.