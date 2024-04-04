India Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Discusses 2024 Paris Olympics Preparation

Four decades have elapsed since the Indian men's hockey team – the most successful in Olympic field hockey history – last won a gold medal at the Olympics. After a drought that lasted four decades, the Indian team stood on the Olympics podium in Tokyo three years ago, be it on the third place.

Now, as the Paris Olympics draw near, skipper Harmanpreet Singh leads a team brimming with confidence and harbouring dreams of transforming their medal colour from the subdued metallic brown to the resplendent hue of radiant yellow.

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Harmanpreet unveils India’s meticulously crafted strategies for the upcoming event.

Here are the excerpts: