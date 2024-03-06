2024 Olympics: India Placed in Pool B of Men’s Hockey, To Begin Campaign vs NZ

The pools for the men’s hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics were revealed on Wednesday (6 March), with the Indian team placed in Group B, where they will be up against Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

India, the 12-time medallists in men’s hockey at the Olympics, qualified for the 2024 edition after winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games. The third-ranked team in the world will begin their campaign on 27 July, with a fixture against the 11th-ranked New Zealand, who won the gold medal at the 1976 edition in Canada.