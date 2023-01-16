Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: England on Top After India vs England Match

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 was scheduled to begin on 13 January 2023 and the ceremony will conclude on 29 January 2023. The matches will be played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.

The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup, have been divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D- with four teams in each pool. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England