Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: England on Top After India vs England Match
The match between India and England from pool D was a goalless draw.
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 was scheduled to begin on 13 January 2023 and the ceremony will conclude on 29 January 2023. The matches will be played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.
The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup, have been divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D- with four teams in each pool. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups
Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina
Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany
Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand
Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England
On Day 3 of the tournament on Sunday, 15 January 2023, Spain beat Wales 5-1, while India and England played out a draw.
After the group stage, the top teams from each pool will directly play for the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams from the four groups will face off in the crossover matches to determine the other four quarter-finalists. The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup final will be played on 29 January.
Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table
|Points Table Pool A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1*
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|8
|2**
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3**
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|4
|France
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-8
|Points Table Pool B
|1*
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|5
|2**
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3**
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|4
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|Points Table Pool C
|1*
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|4
|2**
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3**
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-4
|Points Table Pool D
|1*
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|0
|5
|2**
|India
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3**
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
