Hockey World Cup: Rohidas & Hardik Score, Hosts India Trump Spain 2-0

The Indian men's hockey team started their home World Cup with a strong 2-0 win over Spain in their opening Pool D match, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Amit Rohidas (13') got India on the board while Hardik Singh (27') doubled the team's lead.

The win takes India up to the second place in Pool D, behind England who beat Wales 5-0 in the other Pool fixture earlier in the day.