India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SL Match
After winning the T20I series against SL, India is ready to face the team for the 1st ODI match on 10 January.
Sri Lanka has come to India for a series of T20I and ODI matches. Sri Lanka is done with the T20I matches against India, and the Indian team has won the series.
Now, the Indian team is all set to lock horns with SL in the ODI series. Team India won the T20I series by 2-1. Now, with the return of senior stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team is looking forward to sealing the ODI series as well. Jasprit Bumrah has also been added to the side after his fitness clearance from the NCA.
Now let's have a look at the squads and live streaming details of the 1st ODI match of India vs Sri Lanka.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, and Maheesh Theekshana.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details
When will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st ODI match be played?
India vs Sri Lanka's 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, 10 January 2023.
Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.
When will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st ODI begin?
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will begin at 1.30 PM IST.
On which TV channels will India vs Sr Lanka 1st ODI be telecasted?
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be telecasted on Star Sports Network as it has the rights to the telecast.
Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka's 1st ODI live online?
You can watch India vs Sri Lanka's 1st ODI match online on the Hotstar app in India.
