India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SL Match

Sri Lanka has come to India for a series of T20I and ODI matches. Sri Lanka is done with the T20I matches against India, and the Indian team has won the series.

Now, the Indian team is all set to lock horns with SL in the ODI series. Team India won the T20I series by 2-1. Now, with the return of senior stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team is looking forward to sealing the ODI series as well. Jasprit Bumrah has also been added to the side after his fitness clearance from the NCA.

Now let's have a look at the squads and live streaming details of the 1st ODI match of India vs Sri Lanka.