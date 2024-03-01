Hockey India Controversy: Coach Resigns, CEO Quits – Who Said What?

In the last 10 days, Hockey India witnessed the resignations of two key female figures – Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the women’s team, and Elena Norman, the CEO of the federation. Both cited challenging work conditions as reasons for their departure.

Janneke expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment she received from administrators, feeling disrespected within the federation. On the other hand, Norman mentioned unclear dues and a sense of suffocation, whilst also referring to a "fight between two factions."

Following their resignations, President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey India (HI) issued joint statement, refuting the claims by the outgoing officials.

Let's delve into what every party has said so far: