FIH Pro League: Belgium Expecting Tough Fight from India

Belgium captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough challenge from India in the upcoming two FIH Hockey Pro League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium scheduled to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

"India is looking really sharp as well, and they have been playing well which is something we saw in their initial two matches against the Dutch. We expect a tough couple of matches, and it's going to be a good fight for us as well," said Briels after his team's arrival in the city on Wednesday, 5 February.